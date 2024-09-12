Today rising genre-bending artist Pool Girl continues on her impressive rise with the release of a brand new single titled, ‘Spinning’. This new release marks only her third single since launching her artist project in June, yet Pool Girl’s already making impressive strides and quickly becoming a force to watch.

‘Spinning’ is out now on your streaming service of choice, via APOLLO Distribution.

“This track was written when I first moved to Los Angeles. Everything felt new and exciting — so this song is really about the feeling when you meet someone for the first time and the anticipation of what could come from that. It’s also a special track to me because it’s the first song I learned how to produce on.” – Pool Girl

‘Spinning’ leans more in the indie dance world, making it an eclectic and colorful addition to the Pool Girl project.

