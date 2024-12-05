Anna Shoemaker – Iced Coffee

Indie-pop gem Anna Shoemaker releases “Iced Coffee”, the second single off her sophomore album, Someone Should Stop Her.

“Iced Coffee” follows the release of “Game of Thrones,” a poignant track that delves into the emotional rollercoaster of navigating adulthood in your late twenties. With her signature introspective lyricism paired with infectious pop beats, Anna crafts an anthem of self-discovery. The accompanying video visually captures the emotional highs and lows with vibrancy.

About the song, Anna says “Game of Thrones is a chronicle of every thought (good and bad) of someone in their late twenties trying to figure out how they can become who they want to be. It’s about doom scrolling, comparison, wanting to keep up with trends, binge-watching tv, accidentally blacking out at the family reunion— all the things that you thought you’d left behind in your early twenties and yet….”

Someone Should Stop Her marks the start of a transformative new chapter. Known for her alt-leaning production, intoxicating pop melodies, and unflinching lyricism, Anna’s music vividly captures the turbulence, charm, and self-reflection of young adulthood. This album truly chronicles her journey of personal evolution. This upcoming release embraces a stripped-back production, offering listeners the intimacy of a late-night conversation with a big sister, where vulnerability takes center stage.

#annashoemaker_