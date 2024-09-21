Niko Rubio – Mar Y Tierra

Rising Latin singer-songwriter Niko Rubio releases Mar y Tierra, her first full Spanish-language effort produced by Grammy-award winner Lester Mendez (Shakira), and co-written with Maria Vertiz, Cuco and León Leiden.

After using the Pacific Coast Highway and her California upbringing as inspiration, Niko decided it was time to bring her Mexican heritage to the forefront. Described simply as ‘ranchero-chic’, Mar y Tierra, blends together traditional Mexican instrumentation with Niko’s signature songwriting and carefully curated visuals from a remarkable team of Latina creatives.

“30 Mil Pies” (‘30 Thousand Feet’) was inspired by the messy themes of classic Mexican songs, “there are all these great songs about being crazy, and cheating, and being drunk and in love, and I thought, ‘wouldn’t it be awesome to do this from a female perspective?” Niko explains. “It’s about taking ownership of my own desire and sexuality in a genre that’s mostly men doing the same thing.” The track is accentuated by a surf rock guitar that ties back to Niko’s Californian roots.

#holanikorubio