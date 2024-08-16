Isabel Dumaa – Just My Nature

Rising LA-based artist Isabel Dumaa confirms her forthcoming EP, Just My Nature, and unveils first single “C’est La Vie.”

Dumaa’s much anticipated debut is set for release October 18.

The EP follows the success of last year’s singles “Always Leaving You” and “Quarter Life Crisis,” the latter of which is featured on Just My Nature.

“I like to think of ‘C’est La Vie’ as a sequel to ‘Quarter Life Crisis.’ It’s an honest song of self-reflection, the good and the bad. Almost a dump of all the parts I don’t love about myself and am working on—but also finding acceptance and self-love in that,” Dumaa details.

She continues of the EP, “This project has been a culmination of my life over the past two years, as an artist but also a person. It came straight from my heart, the good and the bad. Traveling through the highs and pitfalls of entering adulthood; the love and heartache, the burnout and growth, the aching for the past, and frisson for the future. I am so excited to share it with all of you.”

Just My Nature finds Dumaa working with acclaimed producers including Tyler Chester, Brandon Shoop (Role Model) Jed Jones (Post Malone), Oscar Neidhardt (Kacey Musgraves), amongst others, with mixing and mastering from James Krause (Beyonce).

#imisabeldumaa