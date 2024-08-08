Ecca Vandal – Bleed But Never Die

Hailing from Australia, multi-disciplinary conceptual artist Ecca Vandal today delivers a defiant new single, “Bleed But Never Die.”

In the past two months, Ecca’s compelling teasers have amassed over 7 million views, with her TikTok following skyrocketing from zero to 40,000, with an additional 50,000 followers gained on Instagram, building up considerable hype before the release of new music.

Ecca Vandal epitomizes creative multiplicity – a tenacious voice with an explosive shot of adrenaline, destroying genre-based norms. Vandal is tightening the screws with sharper hooks and starker storytelling, delivering anthems for yelling into the night. She’s “done with fools like you,” as proclaimed on the pernicious “Bleed But Never Die;” Ecca dares to continue trudging a rebellious path.

Indebted to chasing the high of living on a razor’s edge from style to sound, “Bleed But Never Die” boils with Ecca Vandal’s signature blend of new wave, coarse punk, and outspoken nature. In a hybrid sound entirely of her own, today’s release sees her strike a thread through Idles and Turnstile to Fontaines DC and Denzel Curry.

Her first new release after “taking a bit of a breather for my head, heart, health and art,” of “Bleed But Never Die” Ecca explains, “It’s about building inner resilience, which feels to me like a pretty important message given the intense state of the world at the moment.”

A musical auteur, Ecca Vandal embodies the twin-soul of punk rock and hip-hop, with an electronic heart pumping big, energetic, and nostalgic beats. Spending her formative years as a jazz musician, her passion for improvization led her to fall in love with the DIY abandon of punk and foster an ability to effortlessly balance soulful melodies with raw, unapologetic power.

Next week, we’ll get a music video for “Bleed But Never Die.” In true DIY form the music video is co-directed by Ecca and her musical collaborator and co-producer, Richie Buxton, elevating the message of resilience through a clash of opposites: types of blood, vices, and dress from traditional to counter-cultural. True to Ecca Vandal’s character, it’s no guts, no glory.

