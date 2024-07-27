Niko Rubio – Mar y Tierra

Rising Latin singer-songwriter Niko Rubio announces her third EP and first full Spanish-language effort, Mar y Tierra, produced by Grammy-award winner Lester Mendez (Shakira) and co-written with Maria Vertiz, Cuco and León Leiden.

Niko heralds her new chapter with the Sugar Ray-inspired opener, “Besito,” written alongside Maria Vertiz and accompanied by a charming official video.

“‘Besito” sets the scene of a morning after a fight, waking up and hoping we can forget about whatever we fought about and remember we still love each other. I try to write songs from the perspective of a moment or a scene in a movie because it helps me focus on finding the feeling. This song was very fun to write with my co-writer Maria who just understands my crazy and keeps me on path when my Pisces brain wants to wander. I’m an over-thinker and I’m learning to trust myself, this song sums me up when I’m feeling overwhelmed by life outside of my control.”

-NIKO RUBIO

