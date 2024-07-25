Angie McMahon – Just Like North

Australian singer-songwriter Angie McMahon has returned with new single “Just Like North,” a refreshing reminder to embrace pain and failure as a part of life.

The track beautifully echoes the sentiment of cycles that appear across McMahon’s recent album Light, Dark, Light Again, and rightfully so – McMahon wrote “Just Like North” at the same time as the album, and recorded it with producer Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Snail Mail, The War On Drugs), in Durham, NC where the bulk of the record was laid down.

“‘Just Like North’ is one of my favorites from the writing period of Light, Dark, Light Again,” says McMahon. “In the end it didn’t fit into the sequencing, and I always wanted to put it out somehow. It was written in a School of Song session led by Courtney Marie Andrews, who prompted us to respond in some way to a beautiful poem called ‘You Can’t Have It All’ by Barbara Ras. This one was also mixed by Alex O’Gorman. We’ve been playing it on tour lately because it holds the album theme of trusting in the course of failure and rebirth.”

Angie McMahon Tour Dates

August 13 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

August 14 – El Club – Detroit, MI

August 15 – The Axis Club – Toronto, CA

August 17 – Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH

August 18 – Thunderbird Café & Music Hall – Pittsburgh, PA

August 19 – A&R Music Bar – Columbus, OH

August 21 – Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

August 22 – The Basement East – Nashville, TN

August 24 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

#angiemcmahon