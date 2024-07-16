The Linda Lindas – No Obligation

Today, The Linda Lindas have officially announced their new album, No Obligation arriving on October 11th via label home Epitaph.

To mark the occasion, today they share the single “All In My Head” along with a reality-altering, psychedelic music video directed by James Wyatt.

“It has the most indie vibes we’ve leaned into so far because it was written on an acoustic guitar”, says Lucia de la Garza, who wrote and sings on the song. “Recording it was really fun, full of lots of dancing in the studio. “I wrote ‘All In My Head,’ from the perspective of a book character, which kinda brought us out of our comfort zone.” She read the book, My Year of Rest And Relaxation, on tour last summer and the character served as the inspiration for the song. She continues, “It felt like a break from reality, which we don’t usually find ourselves writing about.”

No Obligation, the second full-length release from The Linda Lindas further advances their unironic, joyful, and exciting trajectory of mashing up L.A. punk with post punk, garage rock, power pop, new wave and rock en español. Written and recorded by the band during spring breaks, winter breaks, and long weekends (Lucia and bassist Eloise Wong are still in high school, drummer Mila de la Garza just finished middle school, and Bela Salazar is patiently waiting for them to get done with it already), the new album has been in the works for the last two years whenever they weren’t at school or touring. “I don’t got no obligation,” roars Eloise in the opening, title track of the album – “just brush off all expectation.” From the first moment of their sophomore release it is clear that The Linda Lindas are here to defy expectations and challenge norms.

THE LINDA LINDAS TOUR DATES:

$ = w/ Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid

^ = w/ Green Day and Rancid only

07/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

07/28 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

07/29 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park $

07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre $

08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/05 – New York, NY @ Citi Field $

08/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park $

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park $

08/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium $

08/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field $

08/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

08/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field $

08/20 – Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre ^

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark $

08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field $

08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/27 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park $

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park $

08/31 – Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview

09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park $

09/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park $

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field $

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

09/11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium $

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field $

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park $

09/21 – Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park $

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park $

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $

#the_linda_lindas