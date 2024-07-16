Lunar Vacation – Sick

Decatur, GA-based band Lunar Vacation recently announced their fearless sophomore album Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire, and shared the first single “Set The Stage” alongside its Finn Wolfhard-directed music video.

Today the band is back with a new single, album opener “Sick.” Simple on its surface, but punctuated by rototoms, woodblock, and jaw harp,

“Sick” offers an unsettling introduction to the forthcoming album beckoning a coming apocalypse.“The Earth is finally taking back her children,” guitarist and vocalist Gep Repasky sings over the seasick arrangement, voice clear and unguarded, a beacon.

“This song came about after accidentally going to an open mic stand-up comedy show, where, unbeknownst to us, we were the only audience members. No one was funny, and most jokes were made at our expense,” Repasky explains. “I picked this song up again while we were on tour and finished writing it as we drove into Manhattan, which inspired the lyrics about crumbling infrastructure.”

Lunar Vacation Tour Dates

July 24 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre*

July 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

July 30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

July 31 – Boston, MA @ Royale*

August 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Criminal Records (In-store performance)

September 14 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

Oct 30 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Oct 31 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Nov 2 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

Nov 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Nov 7 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo~

Nov 8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO~

Nov 9 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

Nov 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre~

Nov 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium~

Nov 15 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park~

Nov 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas~

Nov 17 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre~

Nov 19 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom~

Nov 20 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center~

Nov 22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (The Stuffing)~

Nov 23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern~

*with VACATIONS

~with Manchester Orchestra & Thrice

^ with Thrice

