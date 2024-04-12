The Greeting Committee – Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause

Kansas City’s indie-rock band The Greeting Committee have just announced their highly anticipated new album Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause, set for release on June 21. Returning with a fresh sound, the band’s new project meticulously balances vulnerability and self-reflection after experiencing their share of grief and loss. The result is an album that is a kaleidoscope of emotions amidst punchy pop tracks and captivating anthems; each song reflecting the mindset that founding members Addie Sartino and Pierce Turcotte were experiencing through their growing pains.

Alongside the announcement, today The Greeting Committee unleashed their newest single + video “How It Goes.”

Written with COIN frontman Chase Lawrence, the track’s inception stemmed from Lawrence referring to The Greeting Committee shows as ‘a cute party you wouldn’t want to miss.’ The infectious indie-rocker reflects on the strains of personal flaws and how they can negatively impact relationships over time. The band expands, “In typical TGC fashion, the song is met with vulnerable lyrics hiding behind shiny indie pop sonics. ‘How It Goes’ captures the frustration of feeling stuck in a cycle with your own flaws and faults.” ‘I’m a regular at this place. Great,’ front-woman Addie Sartino sings as if rolling her eyes at herself.

The Greeting Committee have also announced a massive US tour this summer to celebrate the new album.

Tour Dates:

July 9 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Hall

July 10 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

July 12 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

July 13 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

July 16 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

July 17 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

July 19 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

July 20 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

July 21 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

July 23 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

July 24 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

July 26 OKC, OK @ Resonant Head

July 27 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW

July 28 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

July 30 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent

July 31 San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room House of Blues

Aug 2 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Aug 3 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Aug 4 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Aug 6 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Aug 7 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

Aug 8 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Aug 10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Aug 11 Denver, CO @ Bluebird

