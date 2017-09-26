by Alex Teitz

The Intro EP in 2015, and her full length album Safe Haven this year. She is known for her lyricism and creativity as expressed in the single “Lost Boy.” She is a Juno Award Winner and is currently on a headlining tour including a date at Globe Hall in Denver on September 28. For info visit http://www.globehall.com/ Ruth B releasedEP in 2015, and her full length albumthis year. She is known for her lyricism and creativity as expressed in the single “Lost Boy.” She is a Juno Award Winner and is currently on a headlining tour including a date at Globe Hall in Denver on September 28. For info visit https://www.ruthbofficial.com/

FEMMUSIC: Can you describe your songwriting technique?

RB: Writing a song is different every time. I try to write as inspiration hits. Even if it’s just a word, I like to keep it honest.

FEMMUSIC: What was the biggest challenge making Safe Haven?

RB: I don’t think there was a challenge. Writing these songs came naturally, and once I found the right producer things flowed well.

FEMMUSIC: What one song (not written by you) has most impacted you and why?

RB: I love Ed Sheeran’s album (+). I think a lot of the songs on there were a big part of my teenage years. “Lego House” in particular was the first song that made me think about writing.

FEMMUSIC: As a woman in the music industry have you been discriminated against?

RB: I think it’s discouraging when you walk into a songwriter award show and see hardly anyone that looks like you. But that inspires me to keep going and shine light on the fact that anyone can do anything so long as they are given the opportunities.

FEMMUSIC: Whom would you most like to tour with or collaborate with and why?

RB: I would love to one day work with Stevie Wonder. He’s always been a hero of mine and just to watch him do his thing would be amazing.

FEMMUSIC: What one thing would you change about the music industry?

RB: More female and people of color writers. Equal opportunity for all.