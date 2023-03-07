PVRIS – Goddess

Earlier this year producer, singer/songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist PVRIS (Lyndsey Gunnulfsen), released her new single “GODDESS” via Hopeless Records. The single is a gritty, punchy and action packed dance party that channels female rage, power, confidence, and autonomy all in one. Today she shares the video for the song and says about the track, “Goddess is a gritty, punchy and action packed dance party that channels female rage, power, confidence, and autonomy all in one. It’s a celebration of femininity, all shapes and forms, and a cathartic, guttural scream at the same time.”
Slam Dunk Festival
5/27 – Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival @ Hatfield Park
5/28 – Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival @ Temple Newsam
Sad Summer Festival w/ Taking Back Sunday & The Maine and more
7/6 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
7/7 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park
7/8 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7/11 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
7/12 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
7/14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
7/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann
7/16 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
7/18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
7/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Smale Riverfront Park
7/21 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
7/22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
7/23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
7/25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
7/26 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
7/29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
On Tour with Fall Out Boy
10/17 – Poland, Warsaw – Cos Torwar
10/18 – Czech Republic, Prague – Sportovní hala Fortuna
10/20 – Italy, Milan – Mediolanum Forum
10/21 – Germany, Munich – Zenith
10/23 – France, Paris – Zénith
10/24 – Netherlands, Amsterdam – AFAS Live
10/25 – Belgium, Brussels – Forest National
10/27 – UK, Leeds – First Direct Arena
10/28 – UK, Glasgow – OVO Hydro
10/29 – UK, Manchester – AO Arena
10/31 – UK, Birmingham – Utilita Arena Birmingham
11/2 – UK, London – The O2
11/6 – Germany, Oberhausen – Rudolf Weber-Arena
11/7 – Germany, Hamburg – Barclays Arena
11/8 – Germany, Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle
