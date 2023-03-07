PVRIS – Goddess

Earlier this year producer, singer/songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist PVRIS (Lyndsey Gunnulfsen), released her new single “GODDESS” via Hopeless Records. The single is a gritty, punchy and action packed dance party that channels female rage, power, confidence, and autonomy all in one. Today she shares the video for the song and says about the track, “Goddess is a gritty, punchy and action packed dance party that channels female rage, power, confidence, and autonomy all in one. It’s a celebration of femininity, all shapes and forms, and a cathartic, guttural scream at the same time.”

Slam Dunk Festival

5/27 – Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival @ Hatfield Park

5/28 – Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival @ Temple Newsam

Sad Summer Festival w/ Taking Back Sunday & The Maine and more

7/6 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

7/7 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park

7/8 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/11 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

7/12 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

7/14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann

7/16 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

7/18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Smale Riverfront Park

7/21 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

7/23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

7/25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/26 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

7/29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

On Tour with Fall Out Boy

10/17 – Poland, Warsaw – Cos Torwar

10/18 – Czech Republic, Prague – Sportovní hala Fortuna

10/20 – Italy, Milan – Mediolanum Forum

10/21 – Germany, Munich – Zenith

10/23 – France, Paris – Zénith

10/24 – Netherlands, Amsterdam – AFAS Live

10/25 – Belgium, Brussels – Forest National

10/27 – UK, Leeds – First Direct Arena

10/28 – UK, Glasgow – OVO Hydro

10/29 – UK, Manchester – AO Arena

10/31 – UK, Birmingham – Utilita Arena Birmingham

11/2 – UK, London – The O2

11/6 – Germany, Oberhausen – Rudolf Weber-Arena

11/7 – Germany, Hamburg – Barclays Arena

11/8 – Germany, Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

