Telenova – Lost In the Rush

Fresh from a festival-filled summer including Spilt Milk, Lost Paradise and Falls Fest, Telenova will take their sophomore EP Stained Glass Love to new audiences on a 15-date regional tour this April. In addition, the band have announced a limited custom marbled black and white vinyl repress of Stained Glass Love featuring their self-remixed EP by alter-ego Telenoir mirrored on the B-side which will be released on 14th April.

To coincide with the regional tour announce, Telenova are also releasing fan favourite single ‘Lost In The Rush’, which was previewed on triple j’s Good Nights and is a highlight of their live set from the past two years of relentless touring across Australia, New Zealand and UK. In many ways, ‘Lost In The Rush’ is what most have come to expect from the trio – a euphoric melting pot of strings, breakbeats and vocals taking influence from trip-hop, alt-indie and big beat.

On the making of the track, frontwoman Angeline Armstrong shares “Ed had been working away on the instrumental late one night in what could only be called a creative blizzard. He brought it into the studio to show us and immediately that string hook struck me as so evocative of another time and another place that was hard to define. We’ve been playing this one in the live set for a long time now and it’s become a bit of a fan favourite, it’s a great moment to whisk the crowd away with us into our fever dream of sorts and wanted to gift it to our fans while we’re deep in album recording mode in the meantime.”

LOST IN THE RUSH REGIONAL TOUR

Thu 27 Apr – Transit Bar, Canberra

Fri 28 Apr – La La Las, Wollongong

Fri 05 May – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Sat 06 May – Haba, Mornington

Fri 12 May – Settlers Tavern, Margaret River

Sat 13 May – Mojos, Fremantle

Sun 14 May – Indian Ocean Hotel, Perth

Fri 02 Jun – Solbar, Maroochydore

Sat 03 Jun – Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast

Sun 04 Jun – Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Fri 09 Jun – Baroque Room, Katoomba

Sat 10 Jun – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Sun 11 Jun – God Save The Shire, Caringbah

Fri 16 Jun – Volta, Ballarat

Sat 17 Jun – Torquay Hotel, Torquay

#telenovaofficial