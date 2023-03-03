Miya Folick – Mommy

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick unveils a new song today, “Mommy,” co-produced by Folick and Gabe Wax and featuring saxophone from Sam Gendel —listen here and watch the visualizer by Noah Kentis.

The new track is taken from Folick’s forthcoming album, Roach, slated for release on May 26 via Nettwerk.

“Mommy is maybe the most intimate song on my record,” Folick says. “It’s about heritage, memory and family. I think there’s an ache in the song that exposes the gap between my limited understanding of my parents and the full richness of their lives. The first time I played this song live was at The Echo in Los Angeles, and my mom showed up—not joking—with a jar of honey for me, to soothe my throat (you’ll understand this anecdote when you listen to the song).”

MIYA FOLICK LIVE

March 3—Vienna AT—Gasometer*

March 4—Prague, CZ— Výstaviště Praha Holešovice*

March 6—Zurich, CH—The Hall*

March 7—Stuttgart, DE—Porsche Arena*

March 9—Hanover, DE—Swiss Life Hall*

March 10—Copenhagen, DK—K.B. Hallen*

March 11—Stockholm, SE—Annexet*

March 12—Oslo, NO—Sentrum Scene – SOLD OUT*

March 15—Frankfurt, DE—Jahrunderthalle*

March 16—Munich, DE—Zenith*

March 18—Berlin, DE—Verti Music Hall*

March 21—Hamburg, DE—Barclays Arena*

March 22—Cologne, DE—Palladium – SOLD OUT*

March 23—Tilburg, NL—013 Poppodium*

March 24—Amsterdam, NL—AFAS Live – SOLD OUT*

March 26—Brussels, BE—Forest National*

March 27—Cologne, DE—Palladium*

March 28—Luxembourg, LU—Luxexpo*

March 29—Paris, FR—Bataclan – SOLD OUT*

March 30—Oakland, CA—Fox Theatre†

April 1—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom†

April 2—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre†

April 4—Denver, CO—The Fillmore†

April 6—Minneapolis, MN—The Fillmore†

April 7—Madison, WI—The Orpheum Theater†

April 8—Chicago, IL—The Riviera Theatre†

April 10—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium†

April 11—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle†

April 12—Orlando, FL—House of Blues†

April 14—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz†

April 15—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore†

April 16—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore†

April 19—Toronto, ON—History†

April 21—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall†

April 22—New York, NY—Hammerstein Ballroom†

May 12—Salt Lake City, UT—Kilby Block Party

August 4—Salt Lake City, UT—Venue TBD‡§

August 5—Missoula, MT—Big Sky Brewing Company‡§

August 6—Spokane, WA—Pavilion at Riverfront‡§

August 8—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheater‡§

August 9—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡§

August 12—Las Vegas, NV—Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater‡

August 13—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl‡§

August 15—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater‡§

August 16—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater‡§

August 18—Lincoln, NE—Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater‡§

August 19—Tulsa, OK—Tulsa Theater‡§

August 20—Columbia, MO—9th Street Summerfest‡§

August 21—Madison, WI—The Sylvee‡§

August 22—Madison, WI—The Sylvee‡§

* with Dermot Kennedy

† with Aly & AJ

‡ with The Head and the Heart

with Father John Misty

#miyafolick