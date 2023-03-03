Mandy, Indiana – I’ve Seen A Way

Mandy, Indiana “excel at making an impression” (FADER). Today, the Manchester-bred quartet announce their debut album, i’ve seen a way, out May 19th on Fire Talk Records. Recorded in caves, crypts and shopping malls, i’ve seen a way is everything at once: an exquisitely rendered debut, expertly twisting genre to channel the chaos of everyday life. Mandy, Indiana draw on a broad sonic palette of experimental noise and industrial electronics, with frontwoman Valentine Caulfield’s lyrics of fury and fairytales completing the band’s soundworld.

Lead single “Pinking Shears” is all rude swagger and rhythms that strut on metal legs, with Caulfield expressing (in her native French) frustration at the state of the world. She runs through the myriad of inequalities, everyday aggressions, and grievances that plague our existence in late stage capitalism.

Mandy, Indiana thrive in the unexpected, and their live sets have become a vehicle to explore the boundaries of tension and release. The accompanying "Pinking Shears" video, recorded in Manchester, captures their thrilling live performance.

Wed. Mar. 1 – Manchester, UK @ Soup

Wed. Mar. 15 – Sun. Mar. 19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

Mon. May 22 – Utrecht, NL @ Freaky Dancing

Fri. June 16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

Sat. July 8 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda

Sat. July 22 – Standon, UK @ Standon Calling

Sat. Aug. 5 – Katowice, PL @ OFF

Fri. Oct. 27 – Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel *

Sat. Oct. 28 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Print *

Sun. Oct. 29 – Newcastle, UK @ Zerox *

Wed. Nov. 1 – Bristol, UK @ Dareshack *

Thu. Nov. 2 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store *

Fri. Nov. 3 – London, UK @ Corsica Studios *

Sat. Nov. 4 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega *

* = Headline Show at at SXSW.

