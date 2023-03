Acclaimed alt-pop singer-songwriter-pianist, Genevieve Stokes, has shared “You & Me,” the latest single released from her forthcoming EP, Catching Rabbits, arriving Friday, April 7TH. The emotional and brooding track is joined by a dreamy live performance video.

“‘You & Me’ is about the empty show of love in an unhealthy relationship,” says Genevieve.

#chowdergirl