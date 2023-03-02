Stefflon Don – DemDead

Stefflon Don returns with a brand new video for “Dem Dead,” the third single from her highly anticipated debut album Island 54.

Directed by Stefflon Don, the cinematic video opens at the centre of a poker game, circulating between different versions of Stefflon Don competing with each other; as trumpets horn we’re transported to a glamorous alternative world, with Stefflon Don at the focus.

Speaking on the self-directed video, Stefflon Don says “The fan reaction to this single paired with that drill beat … I had to make an official video for this track. Self-directing the film was really important to me as I knew exactly how I wanted each version of myself to come across – I’m my own fiercest competitor.”

