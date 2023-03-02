Debby Friday – Hot Love

Today, DEBBY FRIDAY shares the propulsive, bass-heavy electro single “HOT LOVE,” a new offering from GOOD LUCK, her full-length debut, out Friday, March 24th, worldwide from Sub Pop.
FRIDAY offers this of the single, “The song itself is about the karma of relationships. You meet someone, and you idealize them, you project onto them, and they do the same to you, and it’s all fun and games until it isn’t. This way of loving is so intoxicating and combustible and so hot it burns you right up.”
Thu. Mar. 16 – Austin, TX – SXSW
Fri. Mar. 17 – Austin, TX – SXSW
Fri, Mar. 24 – Montreal, QC – Phi Centre
Sat. Mar. 25 – Toronto, ON – Garrison
Wed. Apr. 12 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
Thu. Apr. 13 – Seattle, WA – Barboza
Fri. Apr. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
Sat. Apr. 15 – Vancouver, BC – Cobalt
Wed. Apr. 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Babys Alright
Thu. Apr. 20 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
Tue. May 02 – Bristol, UK – Crofters Rights
Wed. May 03 – London, UK – Corsica Studios w/ Grove
Fri. May 05 – Krems, AT – Donau Festival
Fri. May 12 – Manchester, UK – The White Hotel
