Debby Friday – Hot Love

Today, DEBBY FRIDAY shares the propulsive, bass-heavy electro single “HOT LOVE,” a new offering from GOOD LUCK, her full-length debut, out Friday, March 24th, worldwide from Sub Pop.

FRIDAY offers this of the single, “The song itself is about the karma of relationships. You meet someone, and you idealize them, you project onto them, and they do the same to you, and it’s all fun and games until it isn’t. This way of loving is so intoxicating and combustible and so hot it burns you right up.”

Thu. Mar. 16 – Austin, TX – SXSW

Fri. Mar. 17 – Austin, TX – SXSW

Fri, Mar. 24 – Montreal, QC – Phi Centre

Sat. Mar. 25 – Toronto, ON – Garrison

Wed. Apr. 12 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Thu. Apr. 13 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

Fri. Apr. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

Sat. Apr. 15 – Vancouver, BC – Cobalt

Wed. Apr. 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Babys Alright

Thu. Apr. 20 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

Tue. May 02 – Bristol, UK – Crofters Rights

Wed. May 03 – London, UK – Corsica Studios w/ Grove

Fri. May 05 – Krems, AT – Donau Festival

Fri. May 12 – Manchester, UK – The White Hotel

