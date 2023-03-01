Dande and the Lion – Children of the Hour

Sydney indie-pop four piece Dande and The Lion release their powerfully curated new track, ‘Children of the Hour.’ Following their previous single, ‘Harder to Breathe’, Dande and The Lion continue to pour their emotion into their beautiful lyrics, expressed through the powerful vocals of Natassa Zoe and Abbey Gardner.

‘Children of the Hour’ is a single that highlights the dynamic that Dande and The Lion have bolstered across a strong run of releases, stretching back to debut single ‘Wasting Time’ back in 2019. The band’s musicianship manifests here; nuanced and open lyricism fusing together with bright, rich instrumentation. It’s a gorgeous step forward for the band, as they anticipate a busy 2023.

The song’s narrative focuses on relationships and the chemical reaction we have when meeting a person that seems to come out of nowhere and has a huge impact on your life

‘Children of the Hour’ was inspired by a play I read by Lilian Hellman – ‘The Children’s Hour’ – that was later adapted into a film starring Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine. Hellman’s story played a part in helping to initiate my songwriting process and I started to reflect on how this related to experiences in my own life at that time. ‘Children of the Hour’ centres around the push and pull within an intimate relationship; meeting someone who takes you completely off-guard and shakes up your world in a totally unexpected way. So much so, that you start creating excuses to see them, thinking about a future with them, yet despite all those feelings it never quite matches up, for whatever reason you’re both just out of touch.

Natassa Zoe, DANDE AND THE LION

Friday 3rd March Ori Newcastle

Saturday 25th March VENUE 114 Sunshine Coast Supporting The VANNS

Wednesday 5th April Mambo Jumbo’s Terrigal

Friday 14th April Towradgi Beach Hotel Towradgi

