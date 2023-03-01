Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

boygenius – the acclaimed trio comprising Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, have released “Not Strong Enough,” the fourth track taken from their highly anticipated debut album the record.

Through soaring harmonies and the band’s signature candid lyricism, the song is about paradoxically experiencing self-hatred while having a God complex. The accompanying video, which was self-shot by the band and edited by Jackson Bridgers, feels like a home video reel, offering a glimpse into their close bond as they spend a carefree day together. “

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

April 15 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 – San Diego, CA – Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium *

June 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Brookside at the Rosebowl *

June 4 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater at Stanford *

June 9 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds *

June 10 – New Orleans, LA – City Park *

June 11 – Atlanta, GA – Central Park *

June 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

June 17 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium *

June 18 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs *

June 23 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! Festival *

June 24 – Chicago, IL – Riis Park *

June 25 – Nashville, TN – Centennial Park *

August 20 – London, UK – Gunnersbury Park ^

August 22 – Halifax, UK – Piece Hall %

August 25-27 – Edinburgh, UK – Connect Festival

* Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

^ with MUNA and Ethel Cain

% with Ethel Cain

