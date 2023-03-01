Arlo Parks – Impurities

Twice Grammy-nominated, Mercury Prize and BRIT Award-winning artist Arlo Parks shares “Impurities,” the second offering from her forthcoming sophomore album My Soft Machine due May 26th via Transgressive Records.

Calming and poetic, “Impurities” arrives alongside a video directed by Jak Payne.

The production on this single was a collaboration between Arlo, Romil Hemnani from Brockhampton and Carter Lang (SZA) and was inspired by nights listening to The Beatles and SZA, as well as her love for ambient music and atmosphere.

Arlo Parks shares about the meaning behind “Impurities,” “This is a song about community… being around people who make you feel like your inner ugliness and failures and mistakes don’t matter, who lift you up and make you laugh, who make you feel good and clean.”

Arlo adds about the making of the video, “With this visualiser I really wanted to convey this atmospheric oscillation between solitude and companionship – I wanted to show how being around your people really does feel like coming home. When I was writing this song I had been thinking about Gus Van Sant a lot and how he captures people in all their fragility and beauty and ugliness – Jak was instrumental in creating/protecting that sense of softness.”

