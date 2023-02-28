Artist of the Month – March 2023

The R&B game has its next big thing in Ebony Riley. With her new EP, ebony, via Interscope Records, the Detroit native makes her case as one of the genre’s most thrilling prospects and adds her name to the long list of stars reared in the Motor City. In just seven songs, Ebony, previously known as “Riley Montana,” delivers an unforgettable project that blends the flavor of today’s R&B sounds with her charming mix of sass, sensuality and sensitivity. The lead single is “Deuce Deuce.”