Packs – Crispy Crunchy Nothing

Last month the Toronto/Ottawa band  PACKS  announced their sophomore LP  Crispy Crunchy Nothing,  which is set for release on  Fire Talk Records  on March 31st.

PACKS’ new LP sharpens the laid back appeal of the band’s debut, displaying a newfound flair in its arrangement and production that heightens the subtle strangeness of leader Madeline Link’s songwriting. Where the album’s first single settled on a breezy, folk adjacent sound, “Brown Eyes” is a burst of sludgy slacker rock that holds a low key sense of menace beneath its sunny exterior.

” I had lots of fun writing this song because it’s a simple rock song about falling in love disorientatingly hard and fast,”  says Link . “Disorientationally? Disorientably? Love disorients me .”

