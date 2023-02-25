The Arts Lead Sheet #79 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

Jobs

MANAGER – SYNCHRONISATION, MARKETING & LICENSING SERVICES (Universal Music Publishing Australia & NZ) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/manager-synchronisation-marketing-licensing-services/

Head of Ticketing (Untitled Group) – Melbourne, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/head-of-ticketing/

Opportunities

E-Town Hall (Boulder, CO) Free Rent Performance Space to Community Cultural Groups

https://bouldercolorado.gov/news/etown-and-boulder-arts-commission-offer-rent-free-performance-space-community-cultural-groups

Events

COMBO: How to Put On A House Concert – February 27, 2023 – 7pm MST

https://coloradomusic.org/

Indie Weekly #86 – Use Data to Boost Your Fanbase – February 28, 2023 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-86-how-to-use-data-to-boost-your-fanbase-tickets-482724691547

Denver Office of Special Events (DOSE): Special Event Evacuation and Protective Actions Workshop – March 1 & 2, 2023 – 8am-5pm MST – Denver, CO

https://ncs4.usm.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/mgt-412-flyer.pdf

WIE: Launch with Less Risk – March 2, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/masterclass-launch-with-less-risk

CMW: Meet the Agents – March 7, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ni_4hvL5SiGJ9IbAnfT1YA

Indie Weekly #87 – 2023 Juno Award Nominees Share Their Secrets – March 7, 2023 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-87-2023-juno-award-nominees-share-their-secrets-tickets-513267836917

WIE: Maximizing Your Marketing – March 9, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/masterclass-maximizing-your-marketing-harnessing-the-power-of-data-at-every-stage-of-the-customer-journey

DenverREADY Active Shooter Class – March 16, 2023 – 5pm MST

https://www.denvergov.org/Government/Agencies-Departments-Offices/Agencies-Departments-Offices-Directory/Office-of-Emergency-Management/DenverREADY-Preparedness-Program/Training-and-Events-Calendar/March-DenverREADY-Active-Shooter-Class

DOSE: Crowd Management for Sporting and Special Events – March 21 & 22, 2023 – 8am -5pm MST – Denver, CO

https://ncs4.usm.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MGT-475-Flyer.pdf

WIE: Leadership: The Art of Influence – March 23, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/masterclass-leadership-the-art-of-influence

DenverREADY Stop the Bleed Class – March 25, 2023 – 9am MST

https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ejkt2rjfc83d2354&oseq=&c=&ch

Denver Music Industry Meetup – Void Studios – Denver, CO – March 28, 2023 – 6pm MST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-music-industry-meetup-march-2023-tickets-558477981677

WIE: Crisis Comms 101 – March 30, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/masterclass-crisis-comms-101