Jenn Grant – Champagne Problems

On June 21 Jenn Grant will release her new album Champagne Problems.

Today she shares a new taste of the album by way of a new single and video, “How I Loved You,” which was written with Hannah Georgas. Amy Millan (Stars) joined Hannah and Jenn on the recording and is featured in the bewitching cinematic film for the song which was directed by Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew.

Of the song and film clip, Jenn says: “I have been thinking a lot about the idea of heartbreak lately, and how we try to cover up the pain and the joy that led to it just to feel nothing at all. And that maybe it is better to feel everything rather than nothing. Maybe we do not need to forget, and we just need to feel. Because it is the reason humans are together on this earth. To fall in love, to break apart, to feel, cry, grieve, and grow stronger. This is what love is to me.

This song is going to break your heart as it did mine. And the video is the magical element that brings it to life. Working with Kevin Drew on this video was one of the greatest joys of my career to date. Kevin is a born creative leader. He brings people together and he digs the best out of you. He pushes me in exciting ways and makes me believe that what we are bound to create is worth fighting for.”

Amy Millan goes on to say: “Prepare for listening to “How I Loved You” by being alone. This way you may cry like you have to, want to and need to for as long as you can remember. Then you can listen to it 17-1700 times consecutively and cry a little more. That’s what happened to me anyway.”

Of the song and process Kevin Drew said: “When I heard this song for the first time it pushed me into the emotion of thievery around the heart. The constant cycle of what’s been stolen from us and what we have stolen from others. Hearts and robbers. That was the idea we set out to make. Hearts and robbers.”

