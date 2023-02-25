Bella White – Among Other Things

Singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Bella White has announced her new album Among Other Things out on April 21st via Rounder Records. The album was produced by Jonathan Wilson and features Buck Meek of Big Thief on guitar.

To mark the occasion White has released a new single, “Break My Heart” and its companion music video.

Bella White on “Break My Heart”

Out of all of the songs I’ve written, “Break My Heart” is probably the most explicitly about getting dumped. I wrote it with no intention of ever sharing it. I didn’t even feel any particular emotional attachment to it like I do with my other songs, because it was such an isolated experience, zooming in on one specific moment in time. That said, bringing it to life by turning a valley into a peak felt deeply cathartic. It’s a heartbreaker that I hope will at least get you moving.

Bella White Tour Dates:

SXSW

Mar 16 – Luck Reunion – Willie Nelson’s Ranch – Austin, TX

Mar 16 – Official SXSW Showcase – Coopers BBQ – Austin, TX

Mar 17 – Yeti Showcase – 220 S. Congress – Austin, TX

Mar 17 – The imogene + willie party – imogene + willie store – Austin, TX

Apr 28 – Stagecoach – Indio, CA

May 19 – Sleeping In The Woods Songwriter Festival – Monticello, KY

Jun 18 – Black Deer Festival, Tunbridge Wells, UK

Jun 20 – The Glad Cafe – Glasgow, SCOTLAND

Jun 24 – Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival – Rotterdam, ZH, NETHERLANDS

Jul 14 – Under the Big Sky Music & Arts Festival, White Fish, MT

