RVG – Brain Worms

RVG announces its new album, Brain Worms, out June 2nd on Fire Records, and shares the lead single/video, “Nothing Really Changes.” All throughout Brain Worms, it’s apparent that RVG is in very fine form. Named for the hyper-recognizable experience of each day bearing witness to a world of private obsessions being aired out in the infinite, Brain Worms may not be wholly new territory for the Melbourne post-punk band and its lyricist/frontwoman Romy Vager, but this time around, there’s a newfound radical acceptance glistening overtop everything.

On Brain Worms, bandmates Reuben Bloxham (guitar), Marc Nolte (drums), and Isabele Wallace (bass) are flawlessly adept in bringing Vager’s songwriting to life. Recorded in London at Snap Studios with James Trevascus (Billy Nomates, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, The Goon Sax), all ten Brain Worms tracks surge with lush sounds and clear intentions — and the magic of an acoustic guitar once owned by Kate Bush, given to her by Tears for Fears (who, legend has it, wrote “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” on it).

“Nothing Really Changes” is a keys-heavy new-wave track that “started off as a songwriting experiment to write something catchy with an obnoxious riff, a cross between Divinyls and ‘Smoke on the Water,’” Vager says. “It’s a song about missing someone but protecting yourself from being hurt.”

The accompanying video was directed by Hayden Somerville at the Rippon Lea Estate. “The words and music painted this haunted manor world in my head,” says Somerville. “A lifeless body represents a past relationship so nicely, while also acting as a fantastic listener for Romy. I think it’s all very therapeutic.” Vager adds, “This new record has been about taking risks so I really put myself outside of my comfort zone to make it work. I’m really proud of what we’ve made, the video compliments the melodrama and playfulness of the track perfectly.”

RVG Tour Dates:

Mon. Feb. 25 – Sydney, AUS @ The Enmore Theatre (w/ Julia Jacklin)

Sun. Feb. 26 – Brisbane, AUS @ The Tivoli (w/ Julia Jacklin)

Tue. Feb. 28 – Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum (w/ Julia Jacklin)

Wed. Mar. 1 – Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum (w/ Julia Jacklin)

Sun. Mar. 5 – Adelaide, AUS @ Hindley St Music Hall (w/ Julia Jacklin)

Fri. Mar. 10-Sun. Mar. 19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

Mon. Apr. 17 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed (w/ Billy Nomates)

Wed. Apr. 19 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms (w/ Billy Nomates)

Thu. Apr. 20 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall (w/ Billy Nomates)

Fri. Apr. 21 – Leeds, UK @ LUU-Stylus (w/ Billy Nomates)

Sat. Apr. 22 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU (w/ Billy Nomates)

Mon. Apr. 24 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop (w/ Billy Nomates)

Tue. Apr. 25 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham (w/ Billy Nomates)

Thu. Apr. 27 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town (w/ Billy Nomates)

Fri. Apr. 28 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK Live (w/ Billy Nomates)

Sat. Apr. 29 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory (w/ Billy Nomates)

#RVG__