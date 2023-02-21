Maraschino – Kamikaze

In the mid-80s, Maraschino might be the spunky Susan, desperately seeking love in a loveless town or the carefree Nikki Finn (from Who’s That Girl?), accused of murdering her boyfriend but somehow finding a rollicking adventure out of it. Actually, Madonna is a good place to start with Maraschino, the brainchild of Piper Durabo, the bloodied but unbowed LA cult figure—think Eve Babitz with a synthesizer—whose music weaves the strange tales of an unfiltered outsider popstar arch-hero in the midst of societal collapse.

There’s a cinematic quality to Maraschino’s songs—equal parts Surrealism, Derek Jarman, Ken Russell (not to mention those Madonna classics), and its own meta-universe of characters and situations seen through eyes that have seen it all. The lyrics drip with equal parts honey and venom, cooed through a dreamy cocoon of thick synths and disco-pop. Listen closely, and nods to Saada Bonaire and Blondie melt through the speakers. Thematically, her songs are a visceral diary of love, loss, seclusion, and pluckiness in a modern Los Angeles where alienation and ennui are the cousins of indulgence. Through that, it’s also a celebration of surviving some of the most difficult moments life can throw at you, but taking the pain and sorrows and turning them into something positive.

Her latest is “Kamikaze.” Maraschino says this about the song:

“This one’s about embracing the duality of being one’s own greatest ally and worst enemy on what feels like an infinite quest for peace within the chaotic world we all share. I wrote it during a difficult and isolating period in my life when a lot of situations and relationships that mattered to me fell away, despite my best efforts to hold on to them. I think there’s liberation in surrendering to the inevitability of your circumstances and committing to a path of evolution because “the positive always triumphs, whatever the odds, and this realization is itself the seed of the cure”

