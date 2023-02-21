Lido Pimienta – Te Queria

Since its release in April 2020, Lido Pimienta’s groundbreaking album Miss Colombia has been widely spreading its message about the pain that communities of color and indigenous ancestry have experienced in societies seeded with racism and imperialist attitudes. Pimienta’s signature sound – an electronic cumbia blend – is a modern take on experiences that go back generations.

Nearly three years later, this album’s stunning journey comes to a close with a music video release for the album track “Te Quería.”

“The visual for “Te Quería” has always been conceived as a story about TRANSFORMATION – about getting right back up, despite having our spirit shut down,” Pimienta explained. “Te Quería” is a song that exposes toxic relationships, power imbalances and the need for some people, particularly those who we love the most, to confuse our generosity for stupidity.”

The video begins in a fairytale world where Pimienta is The Queen of The Clowns, dancing with her clown court. “But suddenly the party ends when a bad, toxic and basically, Sad Clown comes along and starts aiming his gun at us, trying to kill us – the bullets represent his ego and his trauma,” she said. “However, his bullets don’t kill. Instead, they are a catalyst that help us transform into joyful and carefree Marimondas, a Caribbean Carnival character from the north coast of Colombia whose sole purpose is to be happy to be alive, to be carefree and to love live to the fullest. Marimonda is king.”

