Death Valley Girls – Magic Powers

LA mystic-rock mainstay Death Valley Girls share a magnetic third single “Magic Powers”. It follows the gospel-channeling “Sunday”, cosmic lead-single “What Are The Odds” and the announcement of their upcoming LP, Islands in the Sky. Out February 24th via Suicide Squeeze Records.

About the track, lead-member Bonnie Bloomgarden offers: “I was walking down the street, and all of the sudden it dawned on me that almost all the things that kids bullied me about, or I got in trouble for in school, or was told would make me never amount to anything, were actually my magic powers! My voice isn’t too high, or funny, it’s how I cast my spells! I’m not a bad student, I love learning, and being a seeker! And I’m not a crazy person with weird ideas, that will never fit into society, I’m a witch, and I have magic powers!”

About the track, director, singer, and record bassist Samantha Westervelt offers: “This was a really exciting video to work on. The concept of the song and the concept of the video go hand-in-hand: facing challenges in life are part of the obstacle course we go through when we are training to get Magic Powers. No situation is ever going to be perfect and mistakes or adversity will challenge us, but if we stay true to who we are in the face of the lessons we’re served, and try try try again no matter what stands in our way, we can have magic powers. I am a firm believer in reincarnation, manifestation, and divine timing, and the video also plays around with those ideas, in addition to playing with a recurring theme from our “What Are The Odds” video (i.e., living in a simulated world).”

