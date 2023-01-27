Carly Simon – Live At Grand Central

Today, Carly Simon’s highly anticipated Live at Grand Central legendary surprise concert is released for the first time ever on audio and Blu-ray.

The video for Live at Grand Central has been digitized, converted to HD and re-edited, while the audio has been re-mixed by multi-Grammy Award winning producer and engineer Frank Filipetti. The concert will be available on Blu-ray, CD, vinyl and digital streaming platforms via MRI/Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment.

In April 1995, commuters walking through Grand Central were pleasantly surprised to stumble upon Simon and her band performing a full, unannounced concert in the middle of the main terminal. The concert—Simon’s first in fourteen years—was filmed and aired on the Lifetime network for a television special which was released on VHS later that year.

Simon was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a special evening which featured performances by Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles.

Her exhibition is officially open now at the historic Cleveland museum, including her original outfit and some original prints from the famous Norman Seeff photo shoot for the cover of Playing Possum, handwritten lyrics from an early draft of “You’re So Vain,” and her custom-made Taylor guitar with beautiful personalized inlay work.

