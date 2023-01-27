Alice Howe – What About You

Los Angeles-based, Boston-bred, singer-songwriter Alice Howe has released “What About You,” the lead single and video from her forthcoming LP, Circumstance, set for release on April 21st. “

“As you can see from the music video, ‘What About You’ has really brought out my playful side. To me, it feels like a ’70s Linda Ronstadt track with a Chuck Berry guitar solo, but the lyrics have a profound message,” says Howe. “It’s a song about finding a love that goes way beyond the superficial. Ultimately, it’s about believing that that person is out there, looking for you and that you deserve nothing less than to find them.”

