Zara Larsson – Can’t Tame Her

Multi-platinum pop phenomenon Zara Larsson is back today with ‘Can’t Tame Her’, a fiercely empowering new single available now via Sommer House/Black Butter Records.

Co-written by Zara with long-standing collaborators MNEK and MTHR – plus Grammy-winning US producer Danja (Britney, Timabland and more) – ‘Can’t Tame Her’ introduces Zara Larsson’s new era in spectacular, suitably-unstoppable fashion. With its glossy, futuristic bounce and shimmering 80s-inspired synths, the track’s upbeat momentum drives towards an immediately-chantable chorus as Zara proclaims, “you can’t tame her!” The accompanying video seamlessly translates this energy – and fierce, female-forward message – to the screen, having been shot in Prague with choreography from JaQuel Knight (who Zara first worked with on the now-iconic ‘Love Me Land’ video, as recently co-signed by Britney Spears).

The first release from Zara Larsson’s upcoming, third international album, ‘Can’t Tame Her’ also marks the launch of her newly-minted alliance between Zara’s own Sommer House label and Epic / Black Butter Records. Having taken control of her entire recording catalogue – which has been streamed over 9 billion times, the still-just-25 year old’s trailblazing deal made headlines worldwide and marks the next chapter for one of Swedish pop’s most exciting international stars.

