Gena Rose Bruce – Deep Is the Way

Cementing herself in the upper echelons of Australian singer-songwriters, Gena Rose Bruce navigates emotional turmoil, fragility, death and honesty on her sophomore album Deep Is The Way out today via Dot Dash / Remote Control Records. Bruce will put these themes on show as she traverses the country in April with the announcement of her Australian tour – as well as tonight at her Rocksteady Records in-store – showcasing the live sensibilities picked up on supports for Orville Peck and Kevin Morby.

Deep Is the Way chronicles Bruce’s fraught path back into the light after a recurring dream wraith brought on by the passing of her partner’s mother and pandemic instability. On the album she processes death and inner turmoil to emerge with a newfound state of strength and resilience, working with long time collaborators and forging a new wildcard relationship.

Bruce’s journey inward led her to seminal psychoanalytical texts, including Sigmund Freud’s Civilization and Its Discontents, in which he continues his exploration of humanity’s self-destructive tendencies. On the doom-laden ‘Destroy Myself’, with its buzzing synths and chugging guitars, Bruce reflects on her own dark compulsions.

