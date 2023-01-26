Gena Rose Bruce – Deep Is the Way

by Alex Teitz

Gena Rose Bruce

Cementing herself in the upper echelons of Australian singer-songwriters, Gena Rose Bruce navigates emotional turmoil, fragility, death and honesty on her sophomore album Deep Is The Way out today via Dot Dash / Remote Control Records. Bruce will put these themes on show as she traverses the country in April with the announcement of her Australian tour – as well as tonight at her Rocksteady Records in-store – showcasing the live sensibilities picked up on supports for Orville Peck and Kevin Morby.

Deep Is the Way chronicles Bruce’s fraught path back into the light after a recurring dream wraith brought on by the passing of her partner’s mother and pandemic instability. On the album she processes death and inner turmoil to emerge with a newfound state of strength and resilience, working with long time collaborators and forging a new wildcard relationship.  

Gena Rose Bruce Tour

Bruce’s journey inward led her to seminal psychoanalytical texts, including Sigmund Freud’s Civilization and Its Discontents, in which he continues his exploration of humanity’s self-destructive tendencies. On the doom-laden ‘Destroy Myself’, with its buzzing synths and chugging guitars, Bruce reflects on her own dark compulsions.

