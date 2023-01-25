Yours Are the Only Ears – We Know The Sky

Yours Are The Only Ears, the project of New York’s Susannah Cutler, announces We Know The Sky, her first new music since her 2018 acclaimed debut Knock Hard, with its opening track and lead single “Dreamer.”

“‘Dreamer’ is about waking up to the realization that you need to move on from a painful relationship,” Cutler explains. “When someone isn’t able to see how their behavior hurts you, it’s ok to let go of them and trust that there’s something better out there for you. However, moving on and reckoning with the parts of yourself that you’ve denied can be equally painful. This song is about that process and learning to trust yourself.”

We Know The Sky, out March 24 on Lame-O Records, is like walking through a darkened hallway into the light; the sun on tentative closed eyes, slowly opening to take in the new horizon. It’s an album that doesn’t shy away from the hard work it takes to walk past every door, and greet whoever you find in there. Teaming deliverance with delicacy, Cutler knows that getting to know yourself––the real you––means you will find both the light and the dark. But it’s not about shunning one for the other, but rather combining them to create a palette that is able to color the world in a way that you finally understand. “Songwriting for me has always been a way for me to say things out loud that I’m afraid to say otherwise,” she says. We Know The Sky is Cutler peeling away the mask of who she thought she should be, and instead embracing the beautiful, ever-changing kaleidoscope of who she actually is.

#Susannhleecutler