Shugorei – Meet The Sun

Following their very well received self-titled debut album in 2021, Shugorei has performed at Jungle Love Festival, Brisbane Festival and Port Fairy Spring Music Festival (VIC) as well as numerous venue shows in south east QLD.

They’ve been just as productive in the studio and present the first of these new recordings here, with ‘Meet The Sun’.

The new single features Brisbane vocalist Shêm Allen, who has performed with Nonsemble, Skinny Jean and Yr Familiar. Shêm’s distinct, unguarded and unaffected tone is reminiscent of Jeff Buckley, and on ‘Meet The Sun’ he lends Shugorei an entrancing, expressive depth.

Nozomi Omote, the analogue/acoustic half of Shugorei, is the inspiration for this track that speaks to artistic risk and bravery. Noz immigrated from Japan to Brisbane, by herself and at a young age, to immerse herself in a new life as a musician and artist – a bold and inspiring undertaking by anyone’s standard.

‘Meet The Sun’ celebrates the risks artists take to pursue their dreams. Like many Shugorei songs, the message is delivered bilingually (here, in English and Japanese). It is also embellished by a lush string arrangement, performed by members of Black Square Quartet.

#shugorei_music