Yelle – Top Fan

Today, YELLE returns to celebrating her/their “Top Fan” with a brilliant, emotionally charged, banger of a song! The double vibe, in a typical YELLE-style, makes us want to dance while you can feel the depth of the message – even when you don’t understand the French lyrics.

After releasing their fourth album L’ère Du Verseau (aka The Age Of Aquarius) – their first new album in 6 years – in September 2020, the ongoing pandemic prevented them to come play live in America. Until now! The tour will start at the end of February in Washington DC’s 9:30 Club, and will stop in New York for 2 Elsewhere dates, before going to the west coast to play Los Angeles and end at San Diego’s influential CRSSD Festival.

YELLE returns live to USA very soon:

Sat Feb 25: Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Tue Feb 28: Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Hall

Wed Mar 01: Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Hall

Fri Mar 03: Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Sat Mar 04: San Diego, CA – CRSSD Festival

#yellestagram