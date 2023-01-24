Blondshell – Self-Titled Album & Expanded Tour

Today, Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) is excited to announce the April 7, 2023 release of her highly anticipated self-titled debut album via Partisan Records (IDLES, Beth Orton, Fontaines D.C.).

To mark the occasion, she shares her newest single, “Joiner,” an album highlight that exemplifies her ability to layer her wry sense of humor atop weighty topics. Like the epiphanies from a therapy session, “Joiner’s” lyrics coalesce with hooks and adventurous melodies that are simply a blast.

“I was listening to a lot of Britpop when I wrote this song,” Teitelbaum says.“A lot of those bands (The Verve, Pulp, Suede, Blur etc.) channeled dark subject matter, drugs, and all this dirty stuff, but with a fun acoustic guitar under it. I was listening to The Replacements, too. That’s what this song was inspired by sonically. I wanted it to feel like you’re watching HBO, where even though it’s heavy, it’s still a good time.”

Blondshell is currently touring North America as support for Suki Waterhouse. The tour stops at New York’s Webster Hall on Jan. 28 and concludes with two nights in Los Angeles at The Fonda and El Rey on Feb. 10 and 11, respectively. Additionally, Blondshell will make her return to Austin for SXSW 2023.

Blondshell Live Dates:

01/24/23 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club*

01/25/23 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD*

01/27/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

01/28/23 – New York, NY – Webster Hall*

01/29/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club*

01/31/23 – Washington, DC – The Black Cat*

02/01/23 – Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle*

02/03/23 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West*

02/04/23 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East*

02/06/23 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room HOB

02/07/23 – Austin, TX – Antone’s*

02/09/23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom*

02/10/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theater*

02/11/23 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater*

03/13/23 – 03/18/23 – Austin, TX – SXSW

03/22/23 – 03/26/23 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival

* denotes with Suki Waterhouse

EU/UK Live Dates

05/11/23 – Brighton, UK – The Great Escape Festival

05/13/23 – Paris, France – Point Éphémère

05/14/23 – Tourcoing, France – Le Grand Mix

05/15/23 – Cologne, Germany – Helios37

05/17/23 – Berlin, Germany – Privatclub

05/18/23 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow Skybar

05/19/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – London Calling Festival

05/20/23 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

05/24/23 – London, UK – Moth Club

05/25/23 – Manchester, UK – YES

05/26/23 – Bristol, UK – The Louisiana

05/27/23 – London, UK – Wide Awake Festival

05/30/23 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Festival

06/06/23 – Madrid, Spain – Primavera Festival

