The Arts Lead Sheet # 74 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

South Arts: Jazz Road Tours – March 8, 2023

https://www.southarts.org/artist-grants-fellowships/jazz-road

Jobs

Public Art Administrator (Arts Program Manager for Public Art and Creative Neighborhoods) – Boulder, CO – January 31, 2023

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/27234

Day-to-Day Artist Manager (Loving Alliance) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/daytoday-artist-manager-loving-alliance-london-uk

Production Account Manager (Key Production) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/production-account-manager-key-production-london-uk

Audio & Social Assistant Producer (Folded Wing) – London, Essex, Remote

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/audio-social-assistant-producer-folded-wing-remote-london-essex

Executive Assistant (Frontier Touring) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/executive-assistant/

Marketing Manager (Inertia Music/PIAS) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/marketing-manager-8/

Opportunities

The Environmental Music Prize (AU) – June 4, 2023

https://environmentalmusicprize.com/prize/

Events

Indie Weekly #82 – 2023 CONFERENCES That Need to Be In YOUR Calendar! -January 24, 2023 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-82-2023-conferences-that-need-to-be-on-your-calendar-tickets-477556974767?aff=erelexpmlt

CMW: The Art of Collaboration – January 24, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l0FgwC7AQAqa5h9ssYsgXg

Immersive Denver Happy Hour – Denver, CO – January 30, 2023 – 5-8pm MST

https://www.facebook.com/events/902641907835409/

Closing the Cyber Gender Gap – January 31, 2023 – 12pm PST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1Kv2D_2_Q4GcyGX-Znfp6g