Mazie – It’s Not Me (It’s U)

Today mazie shares her prismatic take on psychedelic pop in “it’s not me (it’s u).” The single offers an introspective, stripped-down glimpse into the world of mazie’s forthcoming debut album, blotter baby, out February 24th. “it’s not me (it’s u)” was written and produced by Platinum-winning Elie Rizk (Bella Poarch, Remi Wolf, Keshi), and shares writing credits with mazie and Devon Again.

mazie describes the song as being the hardest for her to write, saying:

“It is the epitome of avoidant attachment style and an exploration into losing ‘the spark’ with the person you love most. It is brutally honest and really allowed me to hold up a mirror to myself and reflect on the hypocritical BS I bring into my relationships.”

