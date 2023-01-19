SOCCER MOMMY Shares NPR Tiny Desk & Announces Tour Dates w/ THE NATIONAL

Soccer Mommy was meant to perform at NPR Music’s Tiny Desk in March of 2020 around the release of her sophomore album, color theory. With hers being the first Tiny Desk concert to be cancelled due to the impending pandemic, Soccer Mommy was asked to record the first-ever Tiny Desk (At Home) concert, with just her iPhone and an acoustic guitar. Now, almost 3 years later, Soccer Mommy makes her proper, in-studio Tiny Desk debut.

Additionally, Soccer Mommy has been announced as support for The National’s upcoming North American and European tour dates.

Tour Dates

2/17/23 – Brisbane, QLD @ Triffid

2/18/23 – Melbourne, VIC @ Croxton Bandroom

2/19/23 – Launceston, TAS @ Mona Foma Festival

2/21/23 – Sydney, NSW @ Factory Theatre

2/22/23 – Adelaide, SA @ Lion Arts Factory

2/23/23 – Perth, WA @ Fat Controller

2/25/23 – Singapore, Singapore @ The Alex Blake Charlie Session

5/6/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

5/20/23 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

5/21/23 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

5/24/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

5/30/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

6/2/23 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

6/3/23 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

6/4/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

6/5/23 – Burnaby, Canada – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

9/21/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena *

9/23/23 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *

9/24/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena *

9/26/23 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace *

* supporting The National

