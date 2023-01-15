Big Joanie 2023 North American Tour Starts in Denver

Black feminist punk band Big Joanie announced their FIRST EVER North American tour. They’ll make stops in Philadelphia, DC, Denver, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Nashville, Los Angeles and, after selling out Union Pool, have added an additional New York City show at Baby’s All Right. Today, they have released a brand new “Cactus Tree” live performance video filmed at Hermitage Works Studios, offering fans a taste of their dazzling live show.

Big Joanie released their new album Back Home, November 4, 2022 via Kill Rock Stars (US) and Thurston Moore and Eva Prinz’s Daydream Library Series (UK). With their boundary-breaking approach to punk, radical politics, and an appreciation for earworm melodies, Big Joanie are set to become important voices for a new generation of punks.

Outside of Big Joanie, all three band members manage a formidable array of solo projects. Stephanie is a freelance music writer and became a published author last year with Why Solange Matters. Estella works with Good Night Out campaign, the music program Girls Rock London and is part of the collective behind Decolonise Fest with Stephanie. Chardine is a prominent voice in the LGBTQ community, is working on a book about Black feminism and was the vice chair of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee at Musician’s Union in 2021. “Fall Asleep” off the band’s debut Sistahs is also featured in the new animated Netflix film, Wendell & Wild featuring Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Angela Bassett & Lyric Ross.

North American Tour Dates

3/19: Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

3/20: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

3/22: Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/25: Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

3/26: Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

3/28: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

3/30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

3/31: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

5/19: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory

5/20: Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

5/22: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House

5/23: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

5/25: Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool – SOLD OUT

5/26: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

5/29: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

5/30: Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

6/1: Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview

6/2: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

