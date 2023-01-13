Caity Baser – Thanks for Nothing, See You Never

Today UK pop music’s one to watch for 2023 Caity Baser has announced the February 17 release of her new EP, Thanks For Nothing, See You Never via EMI/Chosen Music. With the news she shares the latest teaser of the EP by way of new single “2020s.” The track was co-written with Mike Kintish (Purple Disco Machine, Ella Henderson), produced by Matt Rad (1D, Little Mix, Demi Lovato) and speaks to Caity’s experience of being a young woman growing up in this decade.

Tickets for Caity’s Thanks For Nothing, See You Never UK tour are also available today. It was announced earlier this week that tickets for all the shows have been capped at affordable prices, a decision made by Caity herself to ensure tickets to her shows are affordable and accessible to all. The dates kick off April 7 and include a performance at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town – Caity’s biggest show to date. All shows are listed below.

Wise beyond her 20 years but packing enough teenage energy to still cause trouble, Caity’s the big sister you always wanted, the best friend your mom says isn’t allowed to come round any more and the best member of your favorite girlband who’s just gone solo.

Caity Baser Tour Dates

4/7 – Komedia – Brighton

4/8 – SWX – Bristol

4/10 -O2 Institute2 – Birmingham

4/11 – Academy 2 – Manchester

4/13 – SWG3 Studio Warehouse – Glasgow

4/14 – Northumbria Uni – Newcastle

4/16 – Green Room – Dublin

4/17 – Stylus – Leeds

4/19 – Engine Rooms – Southampton

4/20 – O2 Forum Kentish Town – London

