Lovebites – The Spirit Lives On

LOVEBITES, one of Japan’s most important names in heavy metal, return from hiatus with a new member and their new single ‘The Spirit Lives On’. The track is the second to be taken from their fourth studio album, Judgement Day, due for release 24th February 2023 via JPU Records.

Judgement Day, the fittingly titled album will be the first to feature the band’s new line-up, which now includes bassist Fami, who was selected after an audition process and is just 20 years of age. The fast, melodic and heavy metal sound that LOVEBITES has excelled at since their debut is still burning strong, but has been sublimated further.

Newcomer Fami also brings an added charm to the quintet, including her signature slap technique. The album contains ten completely new songs, mixed and mastered by Finnish masterminds Mikko Karmila and Mika Jussila, who have worked on all of the band’s studio albums.

