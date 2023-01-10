Tianna Esperanza – Terror

As heard on four acclaimed singles released in 2022, Tianna Esperanza embodies a depth of talent and heart well beyond years. On Feb. 17, she will release her long-awaited BMG debut album, Terror, which is previewed today by another powerful new single, “Lone Child” featuring Grammy-nominated artist Valerie June.

On the new single, Tianna shares “I had been holding on to the chant (chorus) part for years before I brought it to Valerie June. I think she asked me what it meant, and I realized the song was special because it was not meant to understand but to feel. ‘Lone Child’ is an expression of my Black American soul, yearning to know my roots and belong. Together, Valerie and I added English verses that explore our feelings on sisterhood, loneliness, and finding your tribe.”

Tianna Esperanza tour dates:

Feb. 12: Vancouver (The Biltmore)

Feb. 14: Seattle (Ballard Homestead)

Feb. 15: Portland, Ore. (Revolution Hall)

Feb. 16: Mill Valley, Calif. (Sweetwater Music Hall)

Feb. 17: Los Angeles (Hotel Cafe)

Feb. 18: Boulder, Colo. (E-Town)

Feb. 19: Denver (Swallow Hill)

* All Dates Supporting Mick Flannery

