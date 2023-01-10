Spacey Jane ft BENEE – Lots of Nothing

Australia’s Spacey Jane returned back to their homeland last December after their sold out North American tour. It was a huge result for a band who have never played on US shores before. With demand so high, it means we’ll be seeing a lot more of Spacey Jane in America to come. First up will be Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta, with more festival dates to follow.

The band are today releasing Lots of Nothing feat. BENEE via AWAL, alongside the song’s visualizer. Originally released in June 2021, Lots of Nothing, the first single from Spacey Jane’s ARIA #1 album Here Comes Everybody.

Frontman Caleb Harper has this to say of their very first collaboration, “We’re so excited to have BENEE on this track! We’ve been fans of Stella for a long time and ever since we played together on Laneway (way back in 2020) she’s been a dream collab for me. Stella really took the lead on her verse, it’s new territory for us so we were lucky to have something we were really happy with from the start. It’s so cool to see a song that I wrote over two years ago have new life breathed into it like this. We hope you like it as much as we do!”

“I love Spacey Jane and it’s always fun collaborating with ma Aussie mates hehe!,” BENEE says of working with the band. “We all met playing Laneway Fest, pre Covid, so I was stoked to be asked to jump on this track! I really hope we can perform this remix live together!!🥰❤️❤️❤️.”

SPACEY JANE TOUR DATES

UK AND EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR

2/5 – Academy – Dublin IE

2/7 – SWG3 – Glasgow UK

2/8 – O2 Ritz – Manchester UK

2/10 – Roundhouse – London UK

2/11 – Engine Room – Southampton UK

2/12 – SWX, Bristol UK

2/13 – O2 Institute 2 – Birmingham UK

2/16 – le Petit bain – Paris FR

2/17 – Botanique – Brussels BE

2/19 – Melkweg Max – Amsterdam

2/21 – Knust – Hamburg DE

2/22 – Saalchen – Berlin DE

2/24 – Luxor – Cologne DE

FESTIVAL DATES

5/5 – Shaky Knees – Atlanta USA

5/20 – BASSINTHEGRASS – Darwin NT

6/8 – 6/12 – Dream Machine – Bali, Indonesia

