Queen Naija – Let’s Talk About It

Multi-platinum songstress Queen Naija kicks off the new year with “Let’s Talk About It” — a slow-burning but unstoppable new single that calls out all the self-absorbed and drama-obsessed men of the world.

Co-written by Queen with Mike Woods (G-Eazy, Tink, Ty Dolla $ign) and producer Oak Felder (Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, Pink Sweat$), “Let’s Talk About It” is a powerful piece of R&B-pop built on her ultra-smooth soothing vocals. With its soulful backdrop of lush textures and hypnotic beats, the bold but vulnerable track challenges the men in her life to face their issues once and for all (from the second verse: “Putting up a front to hide behind your traumas/Takin’ all your anger out on me won’t solve ‘em/Had a real one by your side, but you just lost one”).

