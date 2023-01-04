Laura Marano – Bad Time Good Time

Over the weekend, Hollywood’s rising triple threat Laura Marano dropped new track “BAD TIME GOOD TIME,” via her label, Flip Phone Records. The light-hearted, fun track is all about the reset you have after a breakup where you’re still in a bad place, but are ready to have fun and move on.

“’Bad Time Good Time’ feels like such an important song, not only for my music, but also for my life. It’s a complete reset. When I wrote it earlier this year, I had only been writing songs about my breakup up to that point and referring to it as new when it wasn’t. After I finally put myself out there again and went on a date, I was absolutely buzzing afterwards. The very next day, I wrote this song,” Marano said on the creation of the track. “I became obsessed with this song after I wrote it and decided to play it on my first tour over the summer. The fans instantly loved it. As soon as I finished the tour, I made plans to officially finish the song with the producer, Emile, and now that it’s out, I am beyond excited. It’s exactly how I want to start the year and this new chapter of my life.”

