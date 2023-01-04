Elyose ft Cocozher – L’Assemblée

French nu-metal band ELYOSE have released a new single, “L’assemblée” (feat. Cocozher). The melodic, hard-hitting new track is accompanied by a music video.

Elyose, a collaboration between guitarist/producer Anthony Chognard and singer Justine Daaé, will release their fourth studio full-length, Déviante, on February 9.

Speaking on the new album, Chognard comments, “It’s the best album I’ve ever made, in terms of guitar performances as of musical production.

Daaé adds, “Anthony gave it a metalcore twist, which I’m absolutely in love with. The songs have been stuck in my head this whole year and I was singing them all the time!”

