Elyose ft Cocozher – L’Assemblée

by Alex Teitz

Elyose

French nu-metal band ELYOSE have released a new single, “L’assemblée” (feat. Cocozher). The melodic, hard-hitting new track is accompanied by a music video.

Elyose, a collaboration between guitarist/producer Anthony Chognard and singer Justine Daaé, will release their fourth studio full-length, Déviante, on February 9.

Deviante

Speaking on the new album, Chognard comments, “It’s the best album I’ve ever made, in terms of guitar performances as of musical production.

Daaé adds, “Anthony gave it a metalcore twist, which I’m absolutely in love with. The songs have been stuck in my head this whole year and I was singing them all the time!”

