The Arts Lead Sheet # 70 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

PRS: International Showcase Fund – UK

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/international/international-showcase-fund/

PRS: PPL Momentum Accelerator – UK – February 6, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/ppl-momentum-music-fund/ppl-momentum-accelerator-guidance/

PRS: Open Fund for Music Creators – UK – February 13, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/the-open-fund-for-music-creators/

PRS: Open Fund for Organisations – UK – February 13, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-for-organisations/the-open-fund-for-organisations/

PRS: Power Up – UK – February 20, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/powerup/

PRS: PPL Momentum Music Fund – UK – March 6, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/ppl-momentum-music-fund/

PRS: Women Make Music – UK – March 13, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/women-make-music-2/

PRS: The Composer’s Fund – UK – April 3, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/the-composers-fund/

PRS: Hitmaker Fund – UK – May 1, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/the-composers-fund/

PRS: PPL Momentum Music Fud – UK – May 22, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/ppl-momentum-music-fund/

PRS: Open Fund for Music Creators – UK – June 5, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/the-open-fund-for-music-creators/

PRS: Open Fund for Organisations – UK – July 10, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-for-organisations/the-open-fund-for-organisations/

PRS: PPL Momentum Music Fund – UK – August 18, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/ppl-momentum-music-fund/

PRS: Hitmaker Fund – UK – September 4, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/the-composers-fund/

PRS: Women Make Music – UK – September 11, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/women-make-music-2/

PRS: Beyond Borders – UK – September 18, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-for-organisations/beyond-borders/

PRS: Open Fund for Music Creators – UK – September 26, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/the-open-fund-for-music-creators/

PRS: Resonate – UK – October 3, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-for-organisations/resonate/

PRS: The Composer’s Fund – UK – October 9, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/the-composers-fund/

PRS: PPL Momentum Music Fund – UK – November 3, 2023

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/ppl-momentum-music-fund/

Jobs

Creative Director (Magnet Media)

https://www.thewiesuite.com/jobs/magnet-media

Director A & R (Sony Music Entertainment) – Los Angeles, CA

https://boards.greenhouse.io/sonymusic/jobs/6441895002

Donor Engagement Officer (Free Speech TV) – Colorado

https://open.media/jobs/donor-engagement-officer-at-free-speech-tv/

Director of Development (KGNU) – Colorado

https://open.media/jobs/director-of-development-at-kgnu/

Editorial Operations Manager (The Brag Media) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/editorial-operations-manager/

Opportunities

Seeking Musicians for Downtown Boulder Events – Boulder, CO – February 27, 2023

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/2709

Artist in Residence Program in Eldorado Springs Art Center – Eldorado Canyon, CO

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/26423

3rd Annual Be the Change: Gender Equality Study 2023 – January 13, 2023

https://www.believe.com/

https://www.tunecore.com/

https://luminatedata.com/

https://hub.decipherinc.com/survey/selfserve/170c/2211140?list=1&mkt_tok=MzE5LVNBUC0xMDQAAAGIh1qRCColfQpKes1LxzCmea9HMSaQ8zI-RaaYuWaV9go9D3HHPfsiPLvpy2XEbcBTpoR-lnR9Q-HP48Oisdbda92CqdHj91Knnzs9-MhU#

Events

Backline: Off the Road: Navigating Relationships with Touring Professionals – Dec 22, 2022 – 12:30pm EST

https://backline.care/groups/

WOW (Women of the World) London Festival – London, UK – March 10-12, 2023

https://thewowfoundation.com/festival/wow-london-23